Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $104.28. 37,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,097. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $104.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 510,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 170,810 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp grew its holdings in The Progressive by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 435,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.