Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report sales of $299.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $317.80 million. Medifast posted sales of $220.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MED traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.06. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average of $214.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.