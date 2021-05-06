Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $70.03 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $70.03 million and $7.78 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $139.69 or 0.00244804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00281018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.12 or 0.01155097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00746107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,148.84 or 1.00152554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TORNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.