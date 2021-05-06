Particl Reaches Market Cap of $37.35 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Particl has traded 203.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00006692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $37.35 million and $164,058.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $884.55 or 0.01550153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,803,936 coins and its circulating supply is 9,782,477 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

