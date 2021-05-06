Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNSWF. CIBC reduced their target price on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,972.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,486.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $966.51 and a 12 month high of $1,619.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,444.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,300.89.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.