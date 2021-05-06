Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

INSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,781. Inseego has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $839.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $15,470,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $4,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inseego by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.