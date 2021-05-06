RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,944. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

