Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) PT Raised to $0.85

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.50 to $0.85 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 495,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

