RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $241.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

