Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERRPF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of ERRPF stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

