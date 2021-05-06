Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $841,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,890. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

