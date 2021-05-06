Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 285.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

IHRT traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,339. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.