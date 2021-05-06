Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,012 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 66.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $108.66. 4,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,885. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

