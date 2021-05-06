Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.10 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $142.10 million and approximately $46.67 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,995,998 coins and its circulating supply is 336,175,054 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.