Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

POWL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 1,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,815. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $423.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

