Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

