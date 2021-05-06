Morgan Stanley Cuts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $35.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 9,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,777. The stock has a market cap of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,498 shares of company stock worth $9,621,906. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

