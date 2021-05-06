SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 4,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

