BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE BXC traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.19. 3,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $532.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

