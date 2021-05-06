JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,209 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

