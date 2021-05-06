Analog Century Management LP Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Diodes comprises about 2.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,911,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 37.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $72.08. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.