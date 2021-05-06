Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.38. The company had a trading volume of 123,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $359.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.64 and its 200-day moving average is $282.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

