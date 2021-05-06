Analog Century Management LP Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,296,000 after buying an additional 146,295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 1,126,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,835,781. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,854. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

