Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 6.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $445.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

