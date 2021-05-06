Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,233. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

