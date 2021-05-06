Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $124.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 19884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

