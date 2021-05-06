Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 52,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $76.29.

