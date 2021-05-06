Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699,176. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

