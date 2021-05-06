Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $19.73. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 9,094 shares changing hands.

OCDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.