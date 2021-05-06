Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

NYSE PPG remained flat at $$179.04 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $179.82. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.