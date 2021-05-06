Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.40. 117,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,241. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.