U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

USB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 61,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

