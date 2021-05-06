Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

ZTS traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average is $161.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

