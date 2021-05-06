Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 40,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

