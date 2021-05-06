Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 80.5% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $601.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

