Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 0.9% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.49. 221,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

