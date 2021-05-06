Needham & Company LLC Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.88.

HUBS opened at $503.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

