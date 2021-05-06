301 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,530.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,531.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,594.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $729.09 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,565.28 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,758.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.