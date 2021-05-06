Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $254.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.06 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. Danaher has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

