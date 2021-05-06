Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com comprises 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 22,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,946 shares of company stock worth $4,498,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

