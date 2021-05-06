We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

