Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,244 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 1,486,700 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.