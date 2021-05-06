Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 580 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.78. The stock had a trading volume of 722,200 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07.

