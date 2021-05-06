Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,764. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

