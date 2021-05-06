Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $236.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.10. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

