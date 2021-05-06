Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $677.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $637.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

