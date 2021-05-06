Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $138.69. 117,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,109. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

