Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

