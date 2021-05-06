Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.98. 5,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,283. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

