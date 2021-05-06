Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $15,979,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

